Head to Head Analysis: Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) & Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) and Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and Ferroglobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turquoise Hill Resources 41.09% 7.26% 4.61% Ferroglobe -17.59% -16.63% -4.98%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Turquoise Hill Resources and Ferroglobe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turquoise Hill Resources 0 4 2 0 2.33 Ferroglobe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.65%. Given Turquoise Hill Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Turquoise Hill Resources is more favorable than Ferroglobe.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and Ferroglobe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turquoise Hill Resources $1.08 billion 2.78 $406.29 million N/A N/A Ferroglobe $1.14 billion 0.92 -$246.34 million N/A N/A

Turquoise Hill Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ferroglobe.

Volatility & Risk

Turquoise Hill Resources has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferroglobe has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.2% of Turquoise Hill Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Turquoise Hill Resources beats Ferroglobe on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. in August 2012. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is a subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.