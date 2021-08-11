HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 105.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $4.87 on Monday. Amarin has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.49 and a beta of 2.20.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amarin by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,975,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,115 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amarin in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amarin in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

