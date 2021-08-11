HC Wainwright Lowers Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target to $14.00

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.75 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 100.57% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.98.
Shares of SAND opened at $6.98 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.02.
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
