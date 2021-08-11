HC Wainwright Lowers Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target to $14.00

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.75 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 100.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.98.

Shares of SAND opened at $6.98 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 730.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 278,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 244,848 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,437,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,143,000 after purchasing an additional 678,201 shares during the last quarter. 39.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

