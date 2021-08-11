Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Issues Earnings Results

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harrow Health had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 18.60%.
Shares of NASDAQ HROW traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,093. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $237.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.03. Harrow Health has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $11.24.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HROW shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Harrow Health in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th.
About Harrow Health
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
