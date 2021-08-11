Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Issues Earnings Results

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harrow Health had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 18.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ HROW traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,093. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $237.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.03. Harrow Health has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $11.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HROW shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Harrow Health in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 11,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $93,699.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 26,337 shares of company stock worth $204,572 over the last ninety days. 16.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

