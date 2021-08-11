Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $236,000 Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $11,874,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $127.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.00. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IAC shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.50.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

