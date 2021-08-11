Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 3,331 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 1.8% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Phreesia by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Phreesia by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -86.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.34. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.32.

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 32,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,936,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $862,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,746 shares of company stock valued at $8,308,844. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

