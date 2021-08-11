Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 3,331 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 1.8% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Phreesia by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Phreesia by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 32,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,936,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $862,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,746 shares of company stock valued at $8,308,844. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.32.

Shares of PHR opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -86.84 and a beta of 1.21. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

