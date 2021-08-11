Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 22,291 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 72.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 22,291 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 35.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Sanmina by 34.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SANM shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.93. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $43.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

