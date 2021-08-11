Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 12,360 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 67.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,360 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 245,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after buying an additional 59,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.67. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.