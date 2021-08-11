Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 12,360 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,360 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INDA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth $6,430,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth $235,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Shares of INDA opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.67. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.