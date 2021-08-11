Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 80.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,523 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Tata Motors by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in Tata Motors by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Tata Motors by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Tata Motors by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Shares of TTM opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. Tata Motors Limited has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.