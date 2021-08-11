Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Position in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.12% of ARC Document Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 284.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 209,778 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 256.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 779,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 561,328 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 858,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 51,173 shares during the period. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 24,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $57,768.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 45,519 shares of company stock worth $99,918. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ARC opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.41. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

ARC Document Solutions Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

