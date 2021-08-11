Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Insider Adam Metz Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) insider Adam Metz bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £72,000 ($94,068.46).

Shares of LON HMSO opened at GBX 36.82 ($0.48) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61. Hammerson plc has a 52 week low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Hammerson’s payout ratio is 0.00%.

HMSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 30.33 ($0.40).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

