Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.850-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.56 million.Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.85-$2.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HALO. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,179,396. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.