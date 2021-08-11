Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. Halozyme Therapeutics updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.850-$2.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.85-$2.00 EPS.

Shares of HALO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,274. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.44. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $56.40.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,286,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,179,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.