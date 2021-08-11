Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Announces Earnings Results

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.

HNRG traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. 435,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,917. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $73.47 million, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.85. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hallador Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Hallador Energy worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

