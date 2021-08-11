Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAE opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $149,569.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,077. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

