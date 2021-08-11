GYEN 24 Hour Volume Hits $137,956.00 (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. GYEN has a total market cap of $19.56 million and $137,956.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00045509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00153459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00146969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,545.47 or 0.99845063 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.92 or 0.00819699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

