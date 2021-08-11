Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%.

Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.64. 8,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,656. The company has a market capitalization of $72.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65. Gulf Island Fabrication has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30.

In other news, CEO Richard W. Heo bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,991.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Shipyard, and Fabrication & Services. The Shipyard segment fabricates new-build marine vessels, such as offshore support and multi-purpose service vessels, research and salvage vessels, tugboats, towboats, barges, drydocks, anchor handling vessels, and lift boats.

