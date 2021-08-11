Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE:SUPV opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. Grupo Supervielle has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $190.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.17). Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $120.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares during the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

