Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 307.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,644 shares of the coupon company’s stock after buying an additional 53,315 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Groupon were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Groupon in the first quarter valued at $223,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of GRPN opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.33 million, a PE ratio of 103.47 and a beta of 2.76. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

