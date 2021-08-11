Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $42.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GO. MKM Partners cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of GO stock traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.26. 65,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,215. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of -0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $856,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $69,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $518,226.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $3,673,590 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after buying an additional 119,698 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,179,000 after buying an additional 106,392 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,177,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after acquiring an additional 72,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 413.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

