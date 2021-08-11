GreenPower Motor (GP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 21.44% and a negative net margin of 65.94%. On average, analysts expect GreenPower Motor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GP opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. GreenPower Motor has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.89 million and a PE ratio of -50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.44 and a quick ratio of 9.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on GP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GreenPower Motor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) by 81.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of GreenPower Motor worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

