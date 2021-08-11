Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Great Western Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by 39.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Great Western Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Great Western Bancorp to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:GWB opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.46 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GWB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.