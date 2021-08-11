Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (TSE:GC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.31. Great Canadian Gaming shares last traded at C$44.27, with a volume of 21,073 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.55, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.48. The firm has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.95.

About Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC)

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 2, 2021, the company operated 26 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Canadian Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Canadian Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.