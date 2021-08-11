Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Raised to C$95.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GRT.UN. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to C$94.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$94.33.

Shares of TSE GRT.UN opened at C$86.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$5.71 billion and a PE ratio of 9.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.41. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$71.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$88.59.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

