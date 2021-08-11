Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LOPE. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $89.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at $107,250,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,745,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,007,000 after acquiring an additional 827,514 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth about $39,720,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,797,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,559,000 after acquiring an additional 207,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,332,000 after acquiring an additional 184,099 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

