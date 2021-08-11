Graham (NYSE:GHM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23), RTT News reports. Graham had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 2.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Shares of GHM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.99. 114,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 0.84. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.33%.

Separately, Colliers Securities set a $13.35 price target on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

