GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,954,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in American Tower by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $275.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.12. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $289.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.23.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

