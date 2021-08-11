GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,590 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in eBay by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,860,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,266 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $639,252,000 after buying an additional 588,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in eBay by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,681,575 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $409,181,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in eBay by 42.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $388,381,000 after buying an additional 1,903,122 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.65.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.04.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

