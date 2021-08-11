GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $532,000 Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,692,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,085,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Etsy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 178.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total value of $972,045.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $188.46 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.06 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.