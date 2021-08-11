GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $208,000 Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 154.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKF. Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,800,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 15,905 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 53,815 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 10,803.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 21,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,041.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $52.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.96. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

