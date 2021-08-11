GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 262,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 61.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $105.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.55. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.94 and a twelve month high of $105.90.

