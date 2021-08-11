GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 390 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.19.

Shares of ATVI opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.