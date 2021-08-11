GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 2,263 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.07. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

