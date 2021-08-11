Govi (GOVI) Reaches One Day Volume of $174,962.00

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Govi has a market capitalization of $27.52 million and $174,962.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Govi has traded up 29% against the dollar. One Govi coin can now be bought for about $3.28 or 0.00007204 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Govi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00045991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00159806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.64 or 0.00148513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,556.25 or 1.00030485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002899 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.75 or 0.00836039 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,385,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Govi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Govi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Govi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Govi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Govi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.