GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock Position Raised by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in GoPro were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 125,803 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 70.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 760,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 313,906 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter worth $23,432,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 17,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $163,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $2,288,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,506.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,642 shares of company stock worth $5,076,221 over the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoPro stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.58. 123,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,844,826. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79.

GPRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. GoPro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

