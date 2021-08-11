Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) Plans Dividend of GBX 102.24

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 102.24 ($1.34) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $81.71. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:GDWN traded up GBX 110 ($1.44) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,100 ($40.50). 22,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435. Goodwin has a 52-week low of GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,650 ($47.69). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,979.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66. The firm has a market cap of £238.39 million and a P/E ratio of 34.57.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a research note on Wednesday.

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

