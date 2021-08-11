Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,178,406 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,178,406 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAC. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in TransAlta by 5.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in TransAlta in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 21.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 59.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAC. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $11.08.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $506.98 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. On average, research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.0361 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.21%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

