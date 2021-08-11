Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 117,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. 9.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOEV opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.01. Canoo Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 18.05, a quick ratio of 18.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.25.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts predict that Canoo Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOEV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty raised their price target on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Canoo from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Canoo Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

