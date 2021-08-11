Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $978,000 Stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 48.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 88,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $798.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

