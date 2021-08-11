Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,308 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 69.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $238,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 5,000,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $159,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,540,911 shares of company stock worth $290,194,415 in the last quarter. Insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

