Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AUMN. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Golden Minerals from $0.92 to $1.07 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Golden Minerals stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.50. 1,124,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,302. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $80.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38,753 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Minerals during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Golden Minerals by 20.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Golden Minerals by 96.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 346,893 shares during the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

