Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.54.

GMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $76.53 on Wednesday. Globus Medical has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.52.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,062,024.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,979 shares of company stock worth $10,102,123 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Globus Medical by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 954 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Globus Medical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

