Global SPAC Partners (NASDAQ:GLSPU) Shares Down 0.1%

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.16. Approximately 217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 46,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter valued at about $872,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter valued at about $253,000.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

