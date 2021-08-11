Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director Acquires $100,536.00 in Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $169.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in Global Payments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Global Payments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

