Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,387. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $669.63 million, a P/E ratio of -71.28, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 8.50 and a quick ratio of 8.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.0451 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LAND shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

