Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 price objective on Givaudan and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cheuvreux downgraded Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $96.89 target price on Givaudan and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.20.

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $98.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 0.48. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $73.05 and a fifty-two week high of $101.08.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

