Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 price objective on Givaudan and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cheuvreux downgraded Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $96.89 target price on Givaudan and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.20.

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $98.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 0.48. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $73.05 and a fifty-two week high of $101.08.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

