Giant Price Tops $0.0032 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 11th. Giant has a market capitalization of $29,923.67 and $4.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. One Giant coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00018559 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000128 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 57.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,221,184 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

