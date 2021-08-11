Geoffrey Gates Scott Sells 20,000 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 332,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,082.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $144.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.89 and a beta of 1.37.
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.54% and a negative net margin of 12.21%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 34,934 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 10,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the period. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aehr Test Systems Company Profile
Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.
