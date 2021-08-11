Geoffrey Gates Scott Sells 20,000 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 332,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,082.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $144.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.54% and a negative net margin of 12.21%.

AEHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 34,934 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 10,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the period. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.